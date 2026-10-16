Rivers DPO, DO suspended over renovation of police post by suspected cultists

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of a station in Rivers State has been suspended alongside some other serving officers of his post for reportedly allowing cultists to renovate their facility.

The Rivers State Police Comand disclosed this worrisome development in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, in Port Harcourt, Friday.

It was learned that some cultists in Abuloma Community of Okirika, but in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, had funded the renovation of a police outpost in their area and that the development was exposed when the cultists visited to celebrate their contribution to the force.

Agabe, however, in the statement, condemned the renovation by the cultists, noting that the development happened at Abuloma area of Port Harcourt.

Agabe noted that the act was capable of denting the image of the force, adding that a police station is a public facility used to tackle issues of criminality and cannot be used by criminals to get validation.

She said, “The Rivers State Police Command has taken cognisance of a trending social media report and circulating video alleging that suspected cultists renovated the Abuloma Police Outpost and visited the facility on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the renovation.

“The Command strongly condemns any action or association capable of compromising the integrity, discipline and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force or conferring legitimacy, recognition or acceptance on suspected cult groups or other unlawful organisations. Police facilities are public institutions established for the protection of citizens and the enforcement of law and must not become platforms through which criminal groups seek public validation or influence.

“Under the leadership of CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, PSC, MNIPS, FCAI, the Command maintains zero tolerance for criminality and any conduct that undermines public confidence in the Police.”

Agabe revealed that the DPO in charge of the station and DO have been relieved of their duties and are currently under investigation.

She said, “Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abuloma Division and the Divisional Officer overseeing the affected Police Outpost have been queried and relieved of their duties pending investigation.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the veracity of the allegations.’

The PPRO noted that the investigation would unravel the identities and backgrounds of the individuals or groups who financed or facilitated the renovation, the police officers who authorised or approved the project, and the extent of any involvement by police personnel.

“The Command welcomes legitimate community support for improving police facilities, consistent with Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which provides for gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund.

“However, such support must not compromise police independence, professional standards or security. The investigation will establish whether the necessary approvals were obtained and appropriate checks conducted on those who financed or facilitated the renovation,” she added.