Military arrests two over attack on vigilantes, burning of Jos office

By Golok Nanmwa

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, have arrested two suspects over an alleged attack on members of a vigilante group and the subsequent burning of their office in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspects were arrested at about 1:40 a.m. on October 27, 2026, in the NEPA area of Jos North.

Media Information Officer of OPEP, Capt. Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, who confirmed the arrests, said the suspects were apprehended by troops of Sector 1, OPEP.

Oteh said, “The arrest followed allegations linking the suspects to the attack on vigilante personnel and the subsequent setting ablaze of their office.”

He said, “The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary action.”

Oteh said, “The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by OPEP to tackle criminal activities and maintain peace across Plateau State.”

He added, “Security personnel will continue to intensify operations aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in acts capable of undermining peace and security in the state.”

” We call on members of the public to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in preventing criminal activities and apprehending suspects.”

Oteh said, “The continued cooperation and support of members of the public remain crucial to our efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.”

He added, “Security personnel will continue to intensify operations aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in acts capable of undermining peace and security in the state.”