Okada ban: Lagos taskforce engages unions on compliance — Sets up internal monitoring team

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Taskforce has engaged commercial motorcycle operators and transport unions on voluntary compliance with the state’s traffic regulations, warning that operators who violate the ban on restricted routes risk arrest and impoundment of their motorcycles.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, gave the warning during a public advocacy and sensitisation exercise in Ikorodu and its environs.

The engagement followed concerns raised by members of the public and road safety stakeholders over increasing cases of lawlessness and disregard for traffic regulations by some commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada.

The taskforce met with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, particularly officials of the Motorcycle Operators’ Association of Lagos State, MOALS, operating in Ikorodu, Ogolonto and Majidun.

The meeting focused on compliance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, which stipulates routes where commercial motorcycles are permitted to operate.

Akerele said enforcement activities in the area had earlier been reduced because of what he described as a relatively high level of compliance.

He, however, noted a recent resurgence of Okada operations on prohibited routes, including highways, bridges and Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, corridors.

“As a result, we deemed it necessary to engage the leadership of the transport unions and their members through dialogue, advocacy and sensitisation, to prevent further violations and ensure sustained compliance,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, the two unions pledged to work with the taskforce to ensure that their members operated within the law.

Three key resolutions were reached, including a commitment by NURTW and RTEAN to support the agency in ensuring that members complied with the 2018 Transport Sector Reform Law, particularly provisions concerning restricted routes.

The unions also agreed to establish an internal monitoring team to oversee Okada operations in Ikorodu, Ogolonto, Majidun and adjoining areas to ensure adherence to the agreed guidelines.

The taskforce said advocacy and sensitisation would continue to complement enforcement, stressing that any operator found plying prohibited highways, bridges, BRT corridors or other restricted routes would be arrested and the motorcycle impounded.

Akerele commended the unions for their cooperation and urged commercial motorcycle operators to take advantage of the sensitisation exercise by complying with the regulations to avoid sanctions.

“We remain committed to a balanced approach of advocacy, public education and enforcement to maintain order, safety and sanity on Lagos roads,” he said.