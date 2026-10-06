Christa Pike awake, talking after botched execution attempt – Report

This handout picture dated January 12, 2023 provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows convicted US murderer Christa Pike. A US court on September 30, 2026, halted the execution of Pike shortly before she was due to die from lethal injection, three decades after she murdered a classmate. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a last-minute ruling to stay until further notice the execution of Christa Pike, in what would have been the first execution of a woman in Tennessee in more than 200 years. (Photo by Handout / Tennessee Department of Correction / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / Tennessee Department of Correction” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Christa Pike is awake and communicating after surviving a botched execution attempt in Tennessee last week, according to her attorneys.

Pike remains hospitalised in Nashville, where she is receiving critical care after suffering severe injuries to her arms during the failed execution, her legal team told TMZ.

Her attorneys said Pike’s condition has shown some improvement, although her prognosis remains uncertain and she is expected to face a lengthy recovery.

The legal team is expected to visit Pike and speak with her at the hospital.

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during the execution attempt before the procedure was halted. She was subsequently taken from the prison by ambulance for medical treatment.

Her attorneys also said she remains restrained to her hospital bed with handcuffs and shackles while receiving treatment.