NSITF exposes fake recruitment scam, cautions Nigerians against fraudsters

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has issued a public warning over the spread of fraudulent employment advertisements and forged appointment letters being used by scammers to deceive job seekers.

The warning was contained in a public notice issued by the Fund and circulated to regional and branch managers via a memorandum dated October 5, 2026, signed by Samaila Abdu, Esq., Executive Director, Administration.

According to the notice, the NSITF said it is not currently recruiting for any position and described employment advertisements circulating on social media, particularly Facebook, as fake

The Fund stated that the fraudulent advertisements reflect a growing trend of individuals and groups falsely claiming to represent the NSITF in recruitment exercises.

NSITF urged members of the public to disregard such advertisements and avoid making payments to anyone over purported employment opportunities.

The Fund emphasised that it neither charges fees for employment nor conducts recruitment through unofficial social media platforms or channels.

It added that any genuine employment opportunities would be announced through its official channels.

“Stay alert, stay safe,” the Fund urged, advising members of the public who encounter suspicious recruitment advertisements or requests to avoid responding and report them to the appropriate NSITF authorities.

As part of measures to protect the public and safeguard the integrity of its recruitment process, NSITF management has directed all Regional and Branch Managers to prominently display the public notice at strategic locations within their offices.

The directive covers reception areas, main entrances and exits, notice boards, SERVICOM desks and other conspicuous locations accessible to staff and members of the public.

The Fund said the notice should be displayed immediately and kept visible to ensure that members of the public are adequately informed and protected from fraudulent recruitment activities.

NSITF urged Nigerians, particularly job seekers, to exercise caution and verify every recruitment claim through the Fund’s official communication channels before taking any action.

The development comes amid growing concerns over fraudulent online recruitment schemes targeting unemployed Nigerians with promises of government jobs in exchange for money or personal information.

NSITF’s latest warning underscores the need for job seekers to remain vigilant, as legitimate public-sector recruitment does not require applicants to pay individuals or unofficial agents for employment.