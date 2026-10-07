Lagos to deepen creative industry support — Hamzat

Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has pledged continued government support for the creative industry through skills development, expanded training opportunities and provision of infrastructure to drive the sector’s growth.

Hamzat spoke on Tuesday at the official commissioning and grand opening of Euphoria360 Hub, established by actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, in Oregun, Lagos.

He said the state was committed to developing a sustainable pipeline of skilled creative professionals capable of competing and earning in the global market.

According to him, Lagos has no shortage of creative talent but needs the right structures and opportunities to harness its potential.

“The state is already investing in creative infrastructure, which includes the development of theatres in Ikorodu, Badagry, among other divisions.

“Besides, the government is exploring further opportunities to expand training in areas such as filmmaking, acting, photography and other creative disciplines, as well as training up to one million Lagosians across various fields,” he said.

The deputy governor said the government’s focus should go beyond training young people to creating a sustainable pipeline of globally competitive talent and linking skills development directly to employment opportunities.

He said the objective was to create an enabling environment where creative professionals could showcase Nigerian culture to the world while earning commensurate economic value from their work.

Citing the growing global influence of Nigerian films and storytelling, Hamzat said the country’s productions had become an important means of projecting Nigeria’s identity and culture across Africa and beyond.

“I want to challenge you, our elders and stakeholders in the creative industry, to identify the major barriers limiting growth and work with the government to develop practical solutions, particularly in areas such as intellectual property, contracts and skills development,” he said.

Hamzat congratulated Adebayo, the Chief Executive Officer of Euphoria360, on the establishment of the mega audio-visual project, describing it as an important contribution to the growth of Lagos’ creative ecosystem.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, described Nigeria’s entertainment industry as a powerful force that had significantly enhanced the country’s visibility and global influence.

Dare said government needed to support and strengthen the creative sector, noting that the industry had significant economic potential and could create jobs for a large number of young people.

Earlier, Adebayo said the vision behind Euphoria360 Hub was to establish a one-stop facility where producers, filmmakers, creators, film enthusiasts and event planners could access quality facilities and professional services needed to bring their projects to life.

He said the hub was designed to bring everything required to produce and deliver world-class projects under one roof, adding that it would become a landmark destination for creativity, collaboration and excellence in the entertainment industry.

Adebayo said the facility brought together key players across the entertainment value chain while providing access to modern facilities and professional services needed to develop and deliver world-class productions.