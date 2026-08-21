Naira down to N1,405/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,405 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,400 per dollar on Wednesday.

But the naira appreciated to N1,347.5 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,347.5 per dollar from N1,351 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N3.5 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets widened to N57.5 per dollar from N49 per dollar on Wednesday.

The interbank turnover at NFEM rose by 0.22 percent to N371.8 million yesterday from N370.98 million the previous day.