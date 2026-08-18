Lagos Assembly receives Sanwo-Olu’s budget reordering request

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday received a request from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the reordering of the 2026 Appropriation Law, christened the “Budget of Shared Prosperity.”

The request, contained in a letter read to the lawmakers by the Clerk of the House, Mrs Adenike Oshinowo, outlined the rationale and priorities behind the proposed budget reordering.

Leading the debate, the Chairman of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Olumoh Sa’ad, said the 2026 budget had recorded about 69 per cent performance.

He said the reordering was necessary to ensure that available resources were channelled towards priority areas.

Sa’ad also suggested that the development could provide an opportunity for the governor to reconsider the proposed N200 billion bond recently presented to the House for consideration.

Contributing, his counterpart, Aro Moshood, described the budget reordering as part of the dividends of democracy, expressing hope that it would further address the needs of Lagos residents across the state.

Also speaking, Gbolahan Yishawu commended the level of budget performance and called for the reallocation of funds to capital projects that were progressing and nearing completion.

Yishawu stressed the need for adequate funding of projects based on their scope and level of execution, noting that while some capital projects had recorded significant progress, others were still ongoing and required sustained funding to ensure their completion.

On environmental concerns, Kehinde Joseph urged the government to give greater attention to drainage and flood-control projects.

He called for adequate funding for interventions aimed at tackling flooding and improving the quality of life of residents across the state.

Following the debate, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, referred the proposed budget reordering to the Committee on Economic Planning and Budget for further consideration.

Obasa directed the committee to report back to the House within two weeks.