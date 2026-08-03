Ibadan content creator denies filming Oloolu Masquerade

…dismisses death rumours

The female TikTok content creator at the centre of controversy surrounding the annual Oloolu Masquerade Festival in Ibadan, Oyo State, has denied filming the sacred Oloolu masquerade and dismissed widespread social media speculation that she had died.

Speaking by telephone on Lagelu FM’s Ibi Aye N Lo programme hosted by Adesoye Omotosho on Monday, the woman, identified as Wasilat, insisted she neither recorded the revered traditional figure nor lost her life.

“I am not dead. I did not capture the Oloolu masquerade. May I not be implicated; I did not record Oloolu,” she said.

She explained that on the day of the incident last Thursday, around the Oremeji axis, she went to her shop but did not open it, remaining outside because the area had already been packed up. She said she saw people and an Amotekun vehicle passing, filmed that scene and posted it online. Oloolu, she maintained, did not pass along that route.

“Everyone in the TikTok comment section asked me to delete it. The following day, while I was at the shop, they came to meet me there. I do not know why the eyewitnesses on Thursday did not defend me. I don’t know who came up with that agenda, but I know God will judge,” she added.

Earlier reports indicated the content creator had allegedly narrowly escaped death after filming a procession linked to the festival. The incident triggered intense online reactions after videos emerged showing her undergoing traditional cleansing rites at the Oloolu compound.

Chief Adeola Oloko, spokesperson to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, clarified that the woman did not record the sacred Oloolu masquerade itself. She had instead mistakenly captured Alawo Oloolu, a figure associated with the tradition.

“She did not capture Oloolu; she mistook it for Alawo. We contacted the Mogaji of the Oloolu compound, and he confirmed that a woman who mistook Alawo of Oloolu for the real Oloolu masquerade captured it on the street,” Oloko said.

He added that after uploading the footage, the woman reportedly developed unusual health challenges, prompting her family to seek help from the traditional custodians.

“After posting it, she realised the blood in her body began to dry. So her family reached out to the Oloolu people immediately, and they attended to her in accordance with the tradition of the land. We have told people to obey simple instructions; women are not supposed to see Oloolu, but out of curiosity, she disobeyed,” he said.

Oloko said he could not confirm social media claims that the woman had disguised herself as a man to record the procession.

“I cannot confirm she disguised herself as a man. Those are accounts on social media. But she took the footage or photo on the street,” he added.

Videos circulating online showed what appeared to be a public traditional cleansing ceremony. The content creator was seen with her head shaved, dressed in red garments and participating in rituals. Giant African snails and a ram were reportedly presented as part of the prescribed rites. Another video appeared to show a goat being slaughtered, while users claimed her mother appealed to the custodians for mercy on her behalf.

The annual Oloolu Festival attracts traditional rulers, worshippers, cultural enthusiasts and visitors from across Yorubaland. It features prayers, rituals, sacrifices, drumming, dancing and processions intended to honour ancestors while seeking peace, protection, prosperity and communal wellbeing.