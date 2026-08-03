Oloolu family defends traditional rite after TikToker filmed masquerade festival

By Adeola Badru

The Oloolu family in Ibadan, Oyo State, has defended the traditional cleansing performed on TikToker Wasilat Olalere after she recorded and shared footage from the annual Oloolu masquerade festival.

The family said the exercise was carried out in line with longstanding customs surrounding the festival, adding that Olalere had completed the required traditional rites, apologised for her actions and returned home safely.

The Secretary of the Oloolu compound, Oluwo Ishola Akeem, stated this in an interview conducted in Yoruba at the family compound on Monday, following public reactions to a TikTok video Olalere posted during this year’s Oloolu festival.

The video, which showed the masquerade’s followers and entourage, was captioned, “This is Oloolu at Sokoto area,” and sparked debate over the filming of traditional religious activities.

According to Akeem, Olalere admitted recording and uploading the footage despite longstanding customs prohibiting members of the public from filming the revered masquerade.

He said she subsequently apologised, deleted the video from her TikTok page and expressed regret over the incident.

Akeem also claimed that Olalere had attempted to record the masquerade during the previous year’s festival but was unsuccessful.

According to him, she returned this year disguised as a man in another attempt to record the procession.

He said: “Last year, Wasilat recorded Oloolu but was unable to capture it properly. This year, on the final day of the festival, she dressed like a man and recorded the followers and entourage, although she did not capture the masquerade itself. She later posted the video on TikTok.”

Akeem explained that Olalere was initially taken from her residence to prevent possible violence and ease tensions within the community.

According to him, she was taken to a police station before undergoing the traditional rites.

He also dismissed social media reports claiming that the TikToker had died following the incident, describing the reports as false.

“Wasilat is alive. She has returned home after completing the required rites and has said she will not repeat the act,” he said.

Akeem added that the family remained committed to preserving the traditions associated with the Oloolu masquerade festival and urged members of the public to respect its customs.

He maintained that the family’s actions were intended to uphold the cultural practices surrounding the annual festival.