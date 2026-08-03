Hoodlums stole guests’ phones during my wedding – Peller

Photo: Instagram/ Realjadrolita

Popular TikTok personality Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has alleged that suspected hoodlums stole mobile phones belonging to some guests during his traditional wedding in Lagos.

Peller made the claim during a TikTok livestream on Monday, saying the incidents happened outside the wedding venue while the ceremony was taking place.

According to him, several guests later reached out to complain that their phones were snatched by suspected agberos gathered around the area.

The content creator said he had already spent a considerable amount compensating some of the affected guests by replacing the stolen devices.

He blamed the thefts on the large number of hoodlums who allegedly crowded the surroundings of the venue.

“Agbero don occupy Lagos. No be small. Agbero plenty pass guests wey come to my wedding. Agbero plenty outside. People wey come say dem dey snatch their phones. Una know how many phone I don pay for?” he said.

Peller also recounted that a female guest reportedly had her phone stolen immediately after arriving at the entrance.

“One girl, as she reach, na so dem snatch her phone for gate. Dem run away,” he added.

He further claimed that there was another disturbance outside the venue involving a road accident while he was inside celebrating with guests.

“Me wey I dey inside hall dey do my wedding, na so them say I kill person. Agbero stay for front of car. Them say comot, he no gree. The car owner vex con jam am,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Peller said he would not allow a similar situation during his white wedding scheduled for August 8.

“No worry, my white wedding no go be like the way una do that day. Na so I see one video wey car go jam one guy,” he said.

He had earlier announced that the white wedding would be a strictly private event with only 100 invited guests and that security personnel would be deployed to prevent unauthorised persons from gathering around the venue.

Peller and his partner, Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, held their traditional wedding in Lagos on Saturday in a ceremony tagged #JP2026. The event drew celebrities, social media influencers and thousands of online viewers.

The wedding attracted significant public attention after the couple received several high-value gifts. Socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, gifted them N10 million, while American TikTok personality Gregory Pizarro Jr. reportedly presented Peller with $20,000.

They also received a plot of land in Abuja valued at N150 million from real estate entrepreneur Lawrence Emmanuel and a fully furnished mansion in Abuja’s Life Camp area reportedly worth N400 million from businessman King Ochacho.

Guests at the ceremony included actress Iyabo Ojo, singer Zinoleesky, Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Daddy Freeze, Papaya Ex, Tee Dollar, Aunty Ramota and other celebrities and content creators. Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika performed at the event.