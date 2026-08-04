Police invite VDM, summon AIG Moshood Jimoh over allegations

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the invitation of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and the questioning of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Moshood Jimoh over allegations raised by the activist.

The Force, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, CSP Ani Iniedu, said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja, had formally invited AIG Jimoh for questioning in connection with the allegations.

It added that the Force CID, Abuja, on July 30, 2026, issued a letter of invitation to Otse, requesting him to appear before the department to substantiate claims he made publicly.

The Police said the steps were part of its internal accountability mechanisms and commitment to investigating credible allegations of misconduct, irrespective of the rank of the officer involved or the status of the complainant.

The statement followed recent public comments by VDM concerning the AIG in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, and an ongoing criminal matter.

The Force said the criminal case referenced by the activist had already been investigated and filed before a court of competent jurisdiction following advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It stressed that the matter was subjudice and would not be determined through media campaigns or public commentary.

“The Force will not try this case in the media, nor will it allow its outcome to be shaped by public campaigns or commentary seeking to prejudge the officers or parties involved,” the statement said.

The Police reaffirmed that its disciplinary processes were guided by the Constitution, the Police Act 2020, Police Regulations, Force Orders and other administrative procedures, adding that the rules applied equally to all officers regardless of rank.

The Force also acknowledged citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, but cautioned that such rights did not extend to defamation or making unverified allegations.

It urged VDM to honour the invitation by the Force CID and participate in the investigation process, while allowing the court to determine the outcome of the separate criminal matter.

The Police assured that any officer found culpable after investigation would face appropriate sanctions, while false allegations found to have been deliberately made to damage the reputation of an officer or the institution could attract legal action.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains an institution founded on law, discipline and accountability. No officer is above the law, and no genuine complaint is ignored; nor will any officer be sanctioned outside the procedures the law prescribes,” the statement added.