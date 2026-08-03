Six soldiers killed, father, sons burnt alive as terrorists attack Zamfara, Sokoto communities

•Over 70 residents abducted

By Idris Salisu

Gusau-At least six soldiers and 12 others were late Saturday night killed by gunmen suspected to be terrorists who attacked Kasuwar Daji in Kaura-Namoda Local Government of Zamfara State and Lajinge village in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

No fewer than 75 persons were also abducted in the Zamfara attack, while a man and his two sons were burnt alive in the building they ran into, seeking refuge.

Sources told Vanguard via telephone that the suspected terrorists attacked Kasuwar Daji community around 11:30 pm on Saturday night after over running the military outpost station in the area.

The sources alleged that six soldiers were killed, while over 70 people were abducted and taken into the bush.

A resident, who identified himself as Alhaji Aminu Kasuwar Daji, told our correspondent that the terrorists who stormed the community in large numbers, immediately started shooting sporadically to overrun the military outpost in the area.

“Our calls to Zamfara State and the federal government is to come to the aide of Zamfara people generally on this insecurity bedivelling the state.

‘’We really in danger if terrorists can overpower the military and succeed in their attacks on innocent citizens,” Aminu Kasuwar Daji said.

Similarly, the former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Namadi Kasuwar Daji, also confirmed the attack of his community and abduction of unspecified number of residents.

According to him, though he was not around as he travelled out of the state, his relatives called and told him about the attack.

”I was told that the terrorists even killed soldiers but I was not told the actual number, again I was told that the terrorists, after looting shops for foodstuffs, drinks and other properties, also abducted unspecified number of residents whom they took to the bush,’’ he said.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said he was not aware of the attack but promised to call back after contacting the head of police officers in the area.

At press time yesterday, he was yet to react.

Father, sons burnt alive as terrorists attack Sokoto community, kill 12

On the Sokoto attack, no fewer than 12 persons were killed, six of whom were burnt alive, after suspected terrorists attacked Lajinge village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community at about 11pm on Saturday and operated until around 3:30 am yesterday without any security intervention.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 11 of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while a woman identified as Agada died after suffering severe shock during the attack.

According to him, six people were burnt alive after the gunmen surrounded a room they had taken refuge.

“They ordered those inside to come out but they refused. The attackers then poured petrol on the room and opened fire. When those inside attempted to escape through the door, they kept shooting at them. Their bodies were left inside the burning room,” he said.

He identified those killed in the fire as head of the household, Mallam Wauro (popularly known as Mallam Roro); his two sons, Ukasha and Mujaheed; two other relatives identified as Sufyanu and Sani Shanbami; as well as an internally displaced person, IDP, who had been taking shelter in the house.

The source added that another victim, Lawwali, was shot dead at the entrance of the same house, while trying to flee, bringing the death toll in the compound alone to seven.

He said the remaining victims were shot while attempting to escape from the village. They include Yusuf and three internally displaced persons who had sought refuge in Lajinge.

Another resident, who participated in the community’s local vigilante operation on the night of the attack, said they were keeping watch near the village primary school when the gunmen struck.

“We were at the primary school guarding the village when we suddenly heard heavy gunfire. We all ran for safety and kept moving from one hiding place to another whenever the shooting came closer,” he said.

He said after overpowering the local vigilantes, the attackers moved freely through the village, going from house to house while rustling cattle and sheep.

“They stationed one of their rifles in a strategic location that kept firing while the others entered houses to steal livestock,” he said.

He added that the attackers later moved to another part of the village where they attacked Mallam Wauro’s residence, killing him and two of his sons, abducting his two wives and carting away all his cattle.

Residents said they could not immediately establish the exact number of abducted persons, explaining that although many villagers were taken away, some, especially children, were later released by the gunmen.

The villagers lamented that despite the attack lasting about four hours, no security reinforcement arrived.

“The bandits stayed in our village for hours without any intervention. They even walked along the main road laughing and smoking cigarettes as if they had conquered the community,” one of the residents said.

They alleged that security personnel stationed in Unguwar Lalle and Dan Tudu communities, both located about two kilometres from Lajinge, did not respond to repeated distress calls throughout the attack.

The residents said community leaders had repeatedly appealed to the government to deploy security personnel to the area but lamented that their requests had not been granted.

They added that eight people were also killed in the community about three weeks ago.

“We are Nigerians and we have voter cards. We elected the government to protect our lives and property. We are pleading with the authorities to deploy security personnel to safeguard our communities,” one resident appealed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said he was not aware and was on transit and would verify the incident upon reaching his office.

However, he had yet to respond at press time yesterday.