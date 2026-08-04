Tinubu approves 30–80% salary increase for 250,000 military personnel

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases ranging from 30 to 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The new pay package, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, is expected to benefit about 250,000 military personnel.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, said the adjustment was structured according to rank, with junior personnel receiving the highest percentage increase.

Under the new arrangement, officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals and Generals, will receive a 30 per cent salary increase.

Personnel from the rank of Colonel down to Warrant Officer will get a 50 per cent increase, while those from Private to Staff Sergeant will receive an 80 per cent increment.

The statement said the new salary structure would raise the annual wage bill of the Armed Forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

According to Onanuga, the salary adjustment reflects President Tinubu’s appreciation of the sacrifices made by military personnel in confronting banditry, kidnapping and terrorism across parts of the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation,” the President said.

Tinubu said his administration would continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the Armed Forces by providing the necessary weapons and technological tools to enhance their operations.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The President urged members of the Armed Forces to see the salary increase as a demonstration of the nation’s appreciation for their service.

“I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation,” he added.