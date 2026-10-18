Kidnapped Catholic Priest, three others rescued in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Otache, abducted along the Otobi Amejo–Ajegbe Road in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, has been rescued alongside three other kidnap victims by a joint team of security personnel and community vigilantes.

Otache, the parish priest of St. Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe-Awume, was kidnapped on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, while travelling home from Otukpo.

The victims were reportedly rescued at about 4pm on Sunday after days of operations by security personnel and local vigilantes to secure their release.

Local sources said three other persons abducted by armed men along the same route were also freed during the operation.

One of the sources, who confirmed the development, said the victims had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The priest and three other persons were rescued today at about 4pm by a team of local vigilantes and the police, who have been working on the matter in the last few days,” the source said.

“It was a successful operation. The victims have been taken to hospital for medical attention. We are, however, hopeful that the priest and the others are in good health,” the source added.

The source expressed relief over the rescue but urged security agencies to sustain patrols along the route, which has reportedly experienced repeated kidnapping incidents.

The abduction had raised concern among members of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and residents of communities along the Otobi Amejo–Ajegbe corridor.

Confirming the rescue, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, said other victims were also freed during the operation.

“Apart from the priest, others were also rescued today during the operation,” he said.