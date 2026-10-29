Troops neutralise two high-profile ISWAP leaders, others in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The troops of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed 15 Boko Haram terrorists, including two (2) prominent ISWAP Qayids, Abu Musanna and Hassan Abu Huraira in Kerenoa, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is as the Theatre Commander of OPHK, Major General Ibikunle Ajose on Thursday commissioned the newly constructed three blocks of 12-family Corporals and Below Quarters (CBQ) at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The commissioning forms part of activities to commemorate the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu’s one year in office, which also reflects his commitment to improving troops’ living conditions, strengthening morale and enhancing operational effectiveness.

In a press statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni on Thursday said: “Troops of OPHK continued to record operational successes through sustained intelligence-led offensive operations aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and dismantling their networks across the theatre.

“In a further operation, OPHK air assets, at about 9:20 pm on 28 October 2026, conducted an armed reconnaissance and air interdiction mission in the Kerenoa Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, resulting in the neutralisation of 15 terrorists and the destruction of an IED hideout.

“The mission followed intelligence reports on terrorist activities in the area. During the operation, the air assets tracked two terrorists on a motorcycle to a makeshift structure beneath a tree. Further surveillance revealed additional movements around the location, indicating the presence of other terrorists. Consequently, the location was engaged with precision strikes.

“Following the strikes, Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) indicated that 15 terrorists were neutralised, while structures at the location were destroyed. Additionally, a secondary fire observed after the engagement suggested that the targeted structure may have been used for the storage of terrorist IED logistics hub.

“It has been confirmed that 2 prominent ISWAP Qayids, Abu Musanna and Hassan Abu Huraira were amongst those neutralised while several other fighters were severely wounded, including the Wali (ISWAP Governor) of the area who is reported to be critically injured.

“The operation forms part of OPHK’s sustained intelligence-led air offensive aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities, disrupting their hideouts and dismantling logistics networks across the theatre. The Joint Task Force continues to conduct coordinated operations against terrorist elements in the North East to achieve its Operational mandate of restoring total and long-lasting peace in the region,” Goni stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to personnel welfare with the commissioning of three blocks of 12-family Corporals and Below Quarters (CBQ) at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri. The commissioning reflects the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, to improving troops’ living conditions, strengthening morale and enhancing operational effectiveness. The commissioning forms part of activities to commemorate the COAS one year in office.

The COAS was represented at the ceremony by the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Ibikunle Ajose, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Delivering the COAS’ remarks, Major General Ajose stated that decent accommodation and a conducive living environment were essential to sustaining troops’ morale, discipline and effectiveness.

He emphasised that operational excellence on the battlefield must be supported by adequate welfare provisions and a strong administrative foundation at home.

He described investments in accommodation as investments in human capital and a practical demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s appreciation of personnel’s sacrifices and contributions to national security.

The COAS expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his continued support to the Nigerian Army, particularly in force development and personnel welfare. He also acknowledged the contributions of relevant departments and directorates, contractors, project supervisors and other stakeholders whose efforts supported the execution of the projects, noting that sustained institutional support remains vital to the Army’s transformation and operational effectiveness.

The COAS charged beneficiary personnel and their commanders to maintain a strong culture of discipline, accountability and proper maintenance to preserve the facilities for long-term use. The commissioning reinforces the Nigerian Army’s Soldiers First Concept, which places the welfare, wellbeing and professional development of personnel at the centre of its institutional priorities and recognises their importance to sustained morale, operational readiness and effective service to the nation.

Beyond the quarters commissioned, several other projects are ongoing at Maimalari Cantonment to improve living and working conditions. These include additional Corporals and Below Quarters, the drilling of two boreholes, construction of a 50-bed ward for 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, a new Headquarters 7 Division complex, Senior Officers’ Quarters and the renovation of existing family accommodation.

These interventions reflect broader efforts to strengthen military infrastructure and provide personnel and their families with improved housing, healthcare and essential facilities.

In his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Solomon Diwa, described the commissioning as another significant milestone in the Army’s welfare initiatives. He noted that Corporals and Below constitute a vital component of the Army’s fighting strength and perform indispensable roles at the tactical level. He stressed that providing them with decent accommodation demonstrates the Army’s recognition of their service and sacrifices while reinforcing the connection between personnel welfare, high morale and combat readiness. Similarly, the Acting GOC urged occupants to uphold high standards of cleanliness, take ownership of the quarters and ensure their responsible use.

In his project description, the Commander, 47 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Abubakar Saleh, disclosed that the renovation was awarded to Messrs Ammah Contractors Limited by the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Directorate of Procurement. He explained that following a site assessment, six blocks of six-family Corporals and Below Quarters, comprising 36 two-bedroom flats, were selected for renovation as suitable alternatives to the originally designated structures. He noted that the buildings were previously in a severely dilapidated condition, with leaking roofs, structural cracks and damaged floors. The renovation involved extensive structural rehabilitation, including the introduction of columns and beams, repairs to damaged floor slabs and masonry, replacement of roofing sheets, doors and windows, and complete electrical and plumbing installations.

He added that 47 Engineer Brigade supervised the project under the guidance of Headquarters 7 Division to ensure compliance with approved specifications and quality standards.

While delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Warrant Officer Ogunmodede Sunday expressed his sincere appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, NAM, for prioritising personnel welfare through the Soldiers First Concept. He also thanked the Theatre Commander for his leadership and for representing the COAS at the occasion. He noted that the renovated quarters and other ongoing infrastructure projects demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improving personnel welfare and living conditions. He pledged that the beneficiaries would maintain the facilities responsibly and reciprocate the gesture through discipline, professionalism and dedication to duty.

He concluded by appreciating the project supervisors, contractors and everyone who contributed to the success of the project, while praying for God’s continued protection of troops, blessings upon their families and lasting peace and security for Nigeria.