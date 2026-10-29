‘Star Trek’, ‘X-Men’ star Patrick Stewart dies at 86

(FILES) English actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses during a photo call at Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai on December 8, 2017. Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through “Star Trek” and the “X-Men” franchises has died, an official statement said on October 29. “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement said. (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / AFP)

Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through roles in the “Star Trek” and “X-Men” franchises, has died at the age of 86, an official statement said Thursday.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement said.

The actor, who hailed from the northern English region of Yorkshire, trod the boards in Britain with the Royal Shakespeare Company before crossing the Atlantic to enjoy an acclaimed career on the US stage and screen.

His best known Hollywood roles were as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Professor Charles Xavier in multiple “X-Men” and related Marvel films.

“His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre,” the statement said.

“He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”

AFP