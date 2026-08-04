Osimhen now under pressure to quit Galatasaray 

Osimhen

In the final weeks of the transfer window, Victor Osimhen is being pressured to depart due to tensions with Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles striker has openly disclosed that the Turkish champions are yet to pay him his salaries for the past three months. In Sunday night’s friendly against Rennes, which ended in a 3-3 draw, Osimhen refused the captain’s armband when it was given to him.

The romance between club and player now appears to have suffered some cracks.

This has allowed clubs to again come back for the scoring boots of the 27-year-old striker.

Tottenham made an offer of approximately €60 million, but Galatasaray rejected the proposal.

Another Premier League club Chelsea, are also reported to have renewed their interest in the proven goal scorer.

Latest reports have it that Atletico Madrid have made contact to ask about his huge salary at Galatasaray.

The player’s representative was also reported to be in Madrid to hold transfer talks.