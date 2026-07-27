Lagos warns motorists of traffic delays as Kara Bridge repairs begin

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has advised motorists using the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to expect partial traffic disruptions for two weeks from Tuesday, July 28, as the Federal Ministry of Works begins the replacement of the expansion joint at Kara Bridge.

The repair works are scheduled to last for two weeks and are aimed at improving the safety and durability of the bridge.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the existing four-lane carriageway would be temporarily reduced to two lanes over a 1.5-kilometre stretch to provide a safe work zone for the rehabilitation.

He urged motorists to exercise patience, obey traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor.

“Motorists are advised to expect partial traffic disruptions around the Kara axis during the repair period and are urged to exercise patience, obey traffic regulations, and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor,” Osiyemi said.

The commissioner noted that moderate traffic congestion is expected around the Fatgbems Turn area as some motorists may make U-turns or seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

He, however, assured that traffic heading towards Ibadan beyond Fatgbems Turn is expected to flow with minimal disruption.

The advisory comes ahead of the 74th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), scheduled to hold from August 3 to 9, a period expected to witness increased traffic along the corridor.

The ministry urged road users to plan their journeys ahead, consider alternative routes where possible, and comply with traffic advisories and directives issued by officials managing traffic during the rehabilitation period.

Osiyemi expressed appreciation to members of the public for their understanding and cooperation, noting that the project is intended to enhance the safety and longevity of the bridge for all road users.