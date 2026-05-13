Troops apprehend five suspected railway vandals in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA have apprehended five suspected vandals and intercepted a truck loaded with vandalised railway tracks in Kaduna State.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday revealed that the operation was carried out around the Kakau area of Chikun Local Government Area following credible intelligence on the movement of suspected economic saboteurs.

According to the report, the troops swiftly mobilised and intercepted a trailer conveying the vandalised rail materials at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

It added that “the suspects were apprehended in the process, and the recovered items include large quantities of vandalised railway tracks loaded in a trailer.”

It stated that the suspects were currently in military custody, undergoing preliminary investigation.

The report noted that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb infrastructure vandalism and protect critical national assets across the country.

The military reiterated its commitment to sustaining operations aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action, while urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies. (NAN)