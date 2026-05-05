Police probe murder of 2 at Lagos wedding party

Lagos Police PRO, SP Abimbola Adebisi

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos State Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the killing of two persons during a wedding after-party in Ikotun area of the state, with authorities confirming that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, for further probe.

The victims, identified as the bride’s father and a hypeman popularly known as Victor, were shot dead when gunmen suspected to be cultists stormed the venue of the celebration along Oviawe Street, off Governor’s Road, last Saturday.

The incident, which occurred shortly after the wedding ceremony during an after-party, has heightened concerns over recurring cult-related violence in the area, with residents calling for urgent security intervention.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, SP Adebisi Abimbola, said the matter was already under investigation.

“The matter is being investigated; it will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, today unfailingly,” she said.

Abimbola, however, added, “We are yet to ascertain if the killing is cult-related. The case has been transferred to the SCID for further thorough investigation. No suspect arrested as of this minute.”

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the assailants invaded the venue while guests were being entertained, causing chaos as they opened fire.

A resident, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said the attackers appeared to have a specific target.

“They came in suddenly and started shooting. People ran in different directions. They went straight for the hypeman, Victor, dragged him outside and began to assault him,” the source said.

Another witness, simply identified as Opeyemi, disclosed that the bride’s father was fatally shot while attempting to intervene.

“The man tried to plead with the attackers when they were beating Victor. In the process, both of them were shot and died instantly,” the witness added.

The killings triggered panic across the neighbourhood, forcing residents and business owners to shut down activities abruptly.

Residents in the community linked the attack to ongoing cult clashes in Ikotun and its environs. They said the violence may have been a targeted reprisal that spiralled into collateral fatalities.

“This was not necessarily about the wedding. These groups have been clashing, and it is likely the attackers were after a rival. Unfortunately, innocent people paid the price,” another resident said.

A neighbour, who identified himself simply as Adekunle, described the slain hypeman as a familiar face in the area.

“I recognised him when I came out after hearing the gunshots. He is someone we usually see around. It is a tragic incident,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the identities of the bride’s father and the fleeing attackers were yet to be officially confirmed.

The police, however, assured that efforts were underway to track down those responsible, even as residents urged increased patrols and intelligence gathering to curb violent crimes in the community.