Otti salutes Osun voters, INEC over peaceful polls

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has commended the electorate in Osun State as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over what he described as the peaceful conduct of the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

The governor also congratulated his Osun counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election, and charged him to remain focused on delivering people-centred governance to improve the lives of the people, expand opportunities, and sustain peace and development across the state.

In a statement he personally signed, Otti noted that the orderly manner in which Osun people came out to exercise their franchise, and the peaceful conduct before, during and after the election, despite some observed irregularities, is a testament to the maturity of Nigeria’s democracy and the commitment of citizens to peaceful coexistence.

The governor said, “I heartily congratulate my brother, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the good people of Osun State on the peaceful and successful conduct of the just concluded Governorship Election in the State.

“The orderly manner in which Osun people came out to exercise their franchise, and the peaceful conduct before, during and after the election, in spite of some observed irregularities, is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and the commitment of citizens to peaceful coexistence.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for its professionalism, the security agencies for ensuring a safe environment, and all stakeholders who worked to make the process credible and transparent.

“This successful exercise further strengthens democratic governance in our country and reinforces the voice of the people in choosing their leaders.

“As you start your second tenure in office, I encourage you to remain focused on delivering people-centred governance that improves the lives of Osun people, expands opportunities, and sustains peace and development across the State.

“As an Abia grandson, we stand with you and your state in the shared vision of building stronger institutions and delivering the dividends of democracy to our people.

“I pray that God grants you wisdom, good health, and the strength to continue to serve Osun State and her people with distinction.”