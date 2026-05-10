Osun 2026: Adeleke ‘ll still win without campaign billboards – Campaign council 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State



By Shina Abubakar Osogbo



Ahead of August 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Governor Ademola Adeleke campaign council has disclosed that the governor will still be re-elected even if without campaign billboards.



The council stated that the governor’s popularity is beyond campaign posters, as the people, on a daily basis are aligning with the governor’s re-election bid.



The Imole campaign council through its Director General, Senator Olalere Oyewumi during a press briefing to herald the opening of its campaign Media center at GRA, Osogbo, alleged that security operatives especially police have been partisan with its operations.



Responding to questions, he said “you all know that the Governor does not need to paste posters on mount billboards ahead of the election, so destroying our campaign materials does no one any good.



Earlier, he appreciated the people of Osun State for their prayers, cooperation, and support for Governor Ademola Adeleke since his assumption of office on November 27, 2022, saying “the support that this government has enjoyed from the good people of Osun, including critical sectors like the media, has become a fertile soil upon which this administration continues to nurture progress, development, and prosperity.”



He faulted All Progressives Congress(APC) for presenting a candidate for the 2026 election, noting “Adeleke is still clearing the mess created by the 12 years maladministration from unpaid salary arrears, unremitting pension, debt profile among others.”



Speaking about media strategy of the campaign committee, he said “we revolves round facts, truth, respectful communication and engagement, as well as extensive promotion of the undeniable achievement of our candidate, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, since his assumption of office as Governor of Osun State.”



Also, the deputy campaign DG who is the Commissioner of Information, Kolapo Alimi lamented that petitions filed by state government against members of APC to EFCC and ICPC were not attended to.



