Naira appreciates further against dollar

The Naira on Tuesday further appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,343.32 to the US dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the currency gained N6.21 against the dollar.

The latest rate represents a 0.4 per cent appreciation compared with Monday’s rate of N1,349.53 per dollar.

The appreciation underscores the Naira’s recent relative stability amid ongoing reforms by the apex bank.

The CBN has sustained measures aimed at improving foreign exchange market transparency, strengthening liquidity and restoring confidence.

The Naira’s latest performance reflects continued developments in the official foreign exchange market and efforts to achieve greater exchange-rate stability. (NAN)