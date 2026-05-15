Alleged N36m fraud: Blessing CEO arraigned, remanded in EFCC custody

By Enitan Abdultawab

Social media influencer and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, over an alleged N36 million fraud case.

She was docked on Friday by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged theft.

According to the charge, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained N36 million from Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the pretence of securing a six-bedroom duplex located in Lekki, Lagos, a statement on the anti-graft agency’s website said.

The prosecution alleged that the representation was false and violated provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

She was also accused of fraudulently converting the said sum for personal use, contrary to the Criminal Code Act.

Blessing CEO pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read in court.

Following her plea, the prosecution requested that she be remanded in a correctional facility pending trial, while the defence counsel said she had only just been served with the charges and was preparing a bail application.

Justice D. I. Dipeolu ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of her bail application.

The case was adjourned till June 5, 2026, for trial.