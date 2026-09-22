King Jaja’s challenge to Nigeria: Power, defiance and economic self-determination, by Dakuku Peterside

If King Jaja of Opobo were alive today, where would he stand amid Nigeria’s diplomatic pressure, economic uncertainty and deepening social tension—and what would he do? Would he negotiate, confront, build, or turn adversity into leverage? History is most useful when it refuses to remain in the past. More than a century after Jaja’s rise, his story speaks urgently to Nigeria’s struggles over resources, independence and institution-building. What might Nigeria become if its leaders pursued economic agency with his strategic audacity?

The question gains resonance as Opobo Kingdom prepares for the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja, Jeki VI, as Amanyanabo and Treaty King on September 26, 2026. Yet the finest tribute to Opobo’s legacy is to ask what Jaja’s example demands of a nation struggling to convert abundance into prosperity.

Jaja’s achievement was extraordinary not simply because he rose from adversity to become a powerful king and merchant, but because he understood the architecture of power. Palm oil was more than a commodity; it underwrote a political economy. Whoever controlled access to the hinterland, trading channels and terms of exchange possessed not only wealth, but leverage. From Opobo, Jaja organised people, secured routes, cultivated alliances and resisted European attempts to bypass African middlemen and dictate commercial terms. His struggle was not against international trade. It insisted that engagement must not become surrender and that partnership must not deprive a people of the right to defend their interests.

Here Jaja becomes a mirror for modern Nigeria. The commodities have changed; the questions have not. Who sets the terms on which Nigerian resources enter the world economy? Who owns the technology, finances production, processes raw materials and controls distribution? Who captures the value, and how much remains in Nigerian hands? Nigeria has too often mistaken possession for power. Producing crude oil is not controlling the petroleum value chain. Growing cocoa, sesame or cashew is not the same as processing, branding and distributing them. Mineral deposits do not guarantee prosperity. Resources become power only when knowledge, capital, infrastructure and institutions are organised around them.

Jaja understood that distinction in the nineteenth century; Nigeria still wrestles with it in the twenty-first. We export raw materials and talented people, then import finished goods, technology and expertise at a premium. A large market that mainly consumes what others produce is not yet an economic power; it is an opportunity captured by others.

Economic self-determination does not mean isolation or hostility to investment. Jaja traded internationally. The lesson is to engage with clarity and strength. Foreign capital should enlarge domestic capability, not replace it. Partnerships should leave skills, technology, supply chains and competitive Nigerian enterprises behind. Trade should bridge commerce and production. This requires more than patriotic rhetoric: it requires organisation. Jaja’s power rested on commercial networks, political relationships, rules and coordinated action. His story exposes Nigeria’s deeper contradiction. The country does not lack exceptional individuals; it lacks enough durable institutions to convert individual brilliance into collective progress.

Nigeria must convert population into human capital through education, health and technical competence. Transport and digital systems must connect producers to markets. Reliable energy must underpin the economy, not burden households and enterprises. Law must protect contracts and property. Policy must reward those who produce, innovate and employ. The lesson is especially urgent in the Niger Delta. The region that powered Nigeria’s palm-oil and petroleum economies remains scarred by pollution, poverty, unemployment and inadequate infrastructure. This is not merely a development failure; it is a moral contradiction. No region should indefinitely bear the costs of national wealth while receiving fragments of its productive promise.

Jaja’s arrest and exile in 1887 also warn that economic power is never uncontested. Nations with strategic territory, critical resources or large markets should expect pressure. The answer is neither theatrical defiance nor timid compliance, but intelligent statecraft: knowing what to defend, negotiate and build so engagement does not begin from weakness. Jaja should not be romanticised. No nineteenth-century order can simply be transplanted into a modern federation. History invites illumination, not imitation. Jaja shows that resilience means converting adversity into organised capacity. Leadership means using authority to expand a people’s agency.

The coronation of King Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja, Jeki VI, invites national reflection. Jaja might recognise a gifted people operating below their collective power, a resource-rich nation capturing too little value and a sovereign state negotiating too often from dependence. He would understand that outrage without organisation changes little.

His challenge to this generation would not be to recreate his world, but to recover his imagination: to build institutions that outlive their founders, enterprises that compete globally and an economy that gives citizens a stake in prosperity. Jaja’s legacy remains unfinished because Nigeria must turn potential into power, resources into shared value and political independence into economic self-determination.

•Dr Peterside, Leadership Architect and Management Turnaround Expert, is the author of the book Leading in a Storm.