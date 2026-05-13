Mbappe can show ‘commitment’ to Real Madrid – Arbeloa

Mbappe





Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa called on French striker Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday to show “his commitment” to the team in the last three matches of the season.

Mbappe has faced criticism from the club’s own fans in recent weeks, in part for going on holiday to Sardinia during his recovery from a thigh injury.

The forward missed Madrid’s Clasico defeat by Barcelona on Sunday which confirmed the Catalan giants as La Liga champions for a second season running and ensured Los Blancos finish the season empty-handed.

“If he’s there and can complete the training session and is available, then he’ll definitely get some minutes… and the chance in these three games to keep showing the commitment he has to the club,” Arbeloa told reporters.

The Spanish coach said he hopes top scorer Mbappe can play and keep “scoring goals, showing, as I’ve said, the commitment he has to Real Madrid and that, as a coach but above all as a Madridista, is what I’d like to see”.

Arbeloa said he believes France captain Mbappe has given 100 percent to the team, ahead of Thursday’s La Liga match against relegated Real Oviedo.

Mbappe is likely to be the target of whistles from Madrid supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“All my players (have), I couldn’t think otherwise, I couldn’t believe that a Real Madrid player doesn’t give absolutely everything he has for the club, because then he wouldn’t know where he is,” said Arbeloa.