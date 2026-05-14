IMSU moves to end students’ struggles with bad roads

By Destiny Obinna

The management of Imo State University is reconstructing roads within the campus to improve movement, safety and the overall learning environment.

The project covers major access routes linking faculties and administrative blocks and is part of a broader effort to upgrade infrastructure within the university.

Many students have found it difficult to move around campus, making the intervention a welcome development.

The project will improve accessibility for students, staff and visitors while also boosting commercial activities within the campus by making it easier to move goods and services.

Construction work is ongoing and will be completed in phases. Once completed, the campus will have smoother movement, less vehicle damage and easier access around key areas.