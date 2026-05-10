I have stayed relevant by understanding that growth is necessary — K-Solo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nigerian music producer K-Solo has opened up on how he has managed to remain relevant in the ever-evolving music industry, saying adaptability, consistency and self-awareness have been key to his longevity.

In an interview with Potpourri, the producer explained that he intentionally refused to remain stuck to the sound that first brought him fame.

According to him, “I have stayed relevant by understanding that growth is necessary in every era and I didn’t just hold on to the sound that made everybody know me. I kept evolving with the culture while still protecting my originality.”

Speaking on the current Afrobeats wave and the influence of younger creatives, K-Solo noted that he has become more open to experimentation.

“Musically, I have become more open to experimenting with new Afrobeats influences inspired by young sounds, trends, production styles and different approaches,” he said.

The producer also revealed that changing his mindset towards younger producers helped strengthen his place in the industry.

“I stopped seeing young music producers as competitors and began seeing them as part of the evolution of the industry. That has really helped me maintain relationships with both the old and the new generation,” he added.

On the business side of music, K-Solo stressed that talent alone is no longer enough to sustain relevance in the entertainment industry.

He further stated that his POV videos, where he discusses challenges in the music industry and possible solutions, have also contributed to his continued visibility and business growth.

“The POV videos that I do about the challenges and how to move the industry forward have also made me more relevant and yielded more value to my business,” he said.

Concluding, the producer maintained that longevity in the entertainment industry is tied to discipline and adaptability.

“At the end of the day, relevancy comes with consistency, self-awareness and adapting,” he said