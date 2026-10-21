2027: Opposition coalition closer to picking consensus candidate – G100

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The G-100 opposition coalition has intensified efforts to produce a consensus candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, inaugurating key committees to solidify its negotiations.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the coalition’s Legal and Media Committees, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, disclosed that strategic engagements are progressing rapidly.

Participating parties include the SDP, African Democratic Congress ADC, Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC, Peoples Redemption Party PRP, Peoples Democratic Party PDP, and Allied Peoples Movement APM.

Prominent presidential hopefuls under consideration include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Donald Duke, and Adewale Adebayo. Gombe noted that direct talks between party leaders and the aspirants are underway, with major breakthroughs expected before the end of the year.

The newly established Legal Committee—composed of national legal advisers—will analyse constitutional frameworks, electoral laws, and Supreme Court rulings to safeguard the alliance against potential legal loopholes.

Concurrently, the Media and Publicity Committee – comprising national publicity secretaries and campaign spokespersons – will manage joint communications and strategic messaging.

Highlighting widespread economic hardship and security concerns under the current administration, Gombe emphasised that the coalition aims to provide a credible, unified alternative for Nigerians by prioritising national interest over individual political ambitions.