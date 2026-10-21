Presidency turns to skills training to tackle insecurity



—Tinubu’s aides seek to steer vulnerable youths away from crime through vocational education, entrepreneurship

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Wednesday said it is seeking to tackle insecurity through expanded vocational training and entrepreneurship programmes aimed at reducing youth vulnerability to crime and strengthening community resilience.

The initiative, which links skills acquisition with national security objectives, is designed to address the socioeconomic factors that make unemployed and disadvantaged youths susceptible to recruitment by criminal networks.

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Dr Abiola Arogundade, disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Famadewa (retd.).

The meeting focused on areas of collaboration between the two offices, particularly economic empowerment, employability and sustainable livelihoods as complementary strategies to conventional security operations.

Arogundade said the proposed partnership would strengthen efforts to empower citizens, broaden their awareness and create opportunities for productive engagement.

“Through these collective efforts, we aim to steer them away from crime and criminality while fostering a safer, more enlightened and empowered society,” she said.

She said the collaboration would leverage vocational education, entrepreneurship development and economic inclusion to provide vulnerable youths with alternatives to criminal activities.

The two presidential aides underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to security that combines military and law enforcement operations with education, skills development and measures to address poverty and social exclusion.

Under the proposed partnership, the TVEE initiative is expected to expand access to practical skills and livelihood opportunities, particularly for young people whose economic circumstances could expose them to criminal recruitment.

Famadewa stressed the importance of integrating non-kinetic measures into the country’s security strategy, noting the need to address the underlying socioeconomic factors driving insecurity.

His office focuses on strengthening intelligence coordination and surveillance, securing the nation’s borders, improving the identification of security threats and establishing effective protocols for reporting and responding to crises.

The proposed collaboration reflects the Tinubu administration’s efforts to complement conventional security operations with interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of crime and instability.

By linking vocational training and entrepreneurship with homeland security priorities, the initiative seeks to improve economic prospects, strengthen community resilience and promote sustainable peace.