Military pensions board chair vows to end payment delays

By Kingsley Omonobi

The new Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), Major General Julius Ehioze Osifo, has pledged to tackle delays in the payment of pensions, gratuities and death benefits to retired military personnel and families of deceased service members.

Osifo said delays in paying death benefits to the families of soldiers killed in action could undermine troop morale and dishonour the sacrifices of fallen military personnel.

He made the pledge on Wednesday while formally taking over the leadership of the Board, promising to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, deploy modern technology and streamline the processing of entitlements.

Recalling his operational experience in Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, Osifo said the military’s responsibility to its personnel extended beyond their years of active service to ensuring that their families were adequately supported after their death.

He stressed that the sacrifices of personnel confronting security threats must be matched by an efficient pension administration system that guarantees prompt payment of entitlements to veterans and the families of fallen service members.

Osifo said his administration would prioritise timely processing and payment of benefits while ensuring that legitimate beneficiaries received their entitlements without unnecessary delays.

“My mission statement will be anchored on leading a Board that will prioritise all ways and means to ensure payments are prompt, accessed with seamless ease, less cumbersome, less bureaucratic, but with an overriding commitment to ensuring only the rightful recipients get their due entitlements,” he said.

The new chairman assured military veterans and families of deceased personnel that his administration would improve access to benefits and reduce the difficulties associated with processing claims.

He said the Board would adopt modern technology, strengthen collaboration with the military services to identify beneficiaries proactively and accelerate the processing of pensions, gratuities and death benefits.

Osifo also pledged to deepen engagement with the Defence Headquarters, service headquarters, the Ministry of Defence, relevant National Assembly committees, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Ministry of Finance to improve coordination and facilitate payments.

On staff welfare, he said the Board would invest in the capacity development and well-being of its military and civilian personnel, noting that a well-trained and motivated workforce was essential to efficient service delivery.

He pledged to uphold high ethical and professional standards, strengthen training and ensure fair treatment of personnel.

“The challenge to reposition the Board is a collective responsibility. In view of this, I implore all officers, servicemen and women, and civilian staff to brace up for the enormous task ahead. All hands must be on deck for the realisation of my vision,” he said.

Osifo, the 26th officer to lead the institution, expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for his appointment. He also acknowledged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence for approving his nomination.

He commended his predecessors for laying the foundation for the Board’s development and paid tribute to his immediate predecessor and coursemate, Air Vice Marshal Mikhail Abdulraheem, for his service.

Osifo pledged to build on previous administrations’ achievements and reposition the Board to provide prompt and efficient financial services to military retirees and the families of deceased personnel.

In his valedictory remarks, Abdulraheem urged Board personnel to sustain teamwork, discipline and innovation to improve the welfare of military pensioners and their next-of-kin.

He said the Board’s mandate transcended individual leadership, stressing that its success depended on the collective commitment of its personnel to the welfare of retired military personnel and their beneficiaries.

“As I hand over leadership today, I urge you all to extend the same cooperation, respect, and commitment to my course mate. Give him your support, share your ideas freely, and continue to work as one team,” he said.

“The mandate of this Board is greater than any individual, and its success depends on our ability to remain united and focused on the welfare of our military pensioners and their next-of-kin.”

Abdulraheem thanked the officers, servicemen and women, and civilian staff for their cooperation, dedication and support throughout his tenure, attributing the Board’s achievements under his leadership to their collective efforts, professionalism and commitment to common goals.