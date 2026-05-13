Earthquake hits Iranian capital Tehran

File image for illustration.

An earthquake struck the Iranian capital Tehran late on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the magnitude 4.3 quake occurred at 11:46 pm (2016 GMT).

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB put the magnitude at 4.6 and said it struck east of the capital in the Pardis area at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

IRIB said the tremor was also felt in the suburb of Karaj, around 40 kilometres west of Tehran.

Iran is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, located at the complex convergence of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Frequent, high-magnitude earthquakes cause significant casualties and damage due to shallow epicentres and vulnerable infrastructure.

Major historical events include the 1990 Rudbar-Tarom magnitude 7.4 quake, which killed more than 40,000 people, and the 2003 Bam magnitude 6.6 quake.

That earthquake killed more than 26,000 people and caused disasters.

(dpa/NAN)