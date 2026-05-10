Arsenal F.C. goalkeeper David Raya has recorded the highest number of clean sheets across Europe’s top five leagues during the 2025–26 season, underlining his crucial role in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

Raya has kept 18 clean sheets in the Premier League, matching Jean Butez of Como 1907, but edges the Frenchman to top spot due to conceding fewer goals.

The Spaniard is also on course to win his third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove, a feat previously achieved only by Pepe Reina and Joe Hart.

Top 10 Goalkeepers with the Most Clean Sheets in Europe’s Top Five Leagues (2025–26)

David Raya (Arsenal) – 18 Jean Butez (Como) – 18 Mile Svilar (AS Roma) – 16 Joan García (FC Barcelona) – 15 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City F.C.) – 15 Yann Sommer (Inter Milan) – 15 Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus F.C.) – 14 Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – 14 Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) – 14 Berke Özer (Lille OSC) – 13

Raya’s performances have been instrumental for Arsenal, particularly in the closing weeks of the season, with several match-winning saves helping Mikel Arteta’s side maintain their push for a first league title in more than 20 years.

Among the standout performers in Serie A are Butez, Svilar, Sommer, and Di Gregorio, highlighting the continued defensive strength of Italian football.

Barcelona’s Joan García has also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers after replacing Marc-André ter Stegen as the Catalan club’s first choice.

With the season nearing its conclusion, Raya remains the benchmark for goalkeeping consistency across Europe.

Vanguard News