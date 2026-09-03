Emir of Gumel, Ahmed Sani II, dies in Cairo

DUTSE — The Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, has died in Cairo, Egypt.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed the monarch’s death in a condolence message issued on Thursday.

According to Pantami, the emir died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after reigning for nearly 46 years, having ascended the throne on December 16, 1980.

Pantami described the late monarch as a distinguished scholar, a beacon of wisdom and a father to all, saying he devoted his reign to the service of his people, promotion of peace and education, and preservation of cultural values.

He also highlighted the historical significance of the Gumel Emirate, describing it as one of the oldest and most respected traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria.

Founded in the 18th century, the emirate has a long history of scholarship, governance and service to humanity, with the area producing renowned scholars, jurists and leaders who contributed to the intellectual and moral development of the region.

Pantami said the emirate had remained a symbol of peace, unity and cultural heritage in Jigawa State.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Emir, the Gumel Emirate Council, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, the Government and good people of Jigawa State, and the entire nation,” he said.

Pantami prayed for the repose of the monarch’s soul, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for the family of the deceased, the Gumel Emirate and the people of Jigawa State to be granted the strength and fortitude to bear what he described as an irreplaceable loss.