Atiku, El-Rufai, Otti, others attend Amaechi son’s church wedding in Abuja

By Nnasom David

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, were among the dignitaries who attended the church wedding of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi, son of former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja on Saturday.

Also present at the ceremony were former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, along with several other high-profile guests.

During the solemnisation, Rev. Fr. Steve Dedua urged the couple, Chikamkpa and Anita Nwabueze, to build their marriage on patience and faith in God. He reminded them that marriage is a divine union established from the beginning of creation, adding: “In making them male and female, God decided they should become one. What God has joined together, let no man or woman put asunder.”

Rev. Dedua expressed concern over rising global divorce rates, citing a 2023 study that ranked Nigeria 11th among countries with the highest number of divorces. He charged the couple to stand as an example by keeping God at the centre of their union.

At the reception, Governor Otti advised the couple to prioritise communication and peaceful conflict resolution, urging them to always talk through challenges rather than allow crises to linger.

The wedding comes a week after the couple held their traditional marriage ceremony in Abuja.