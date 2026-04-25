Natasha rejects ₦1bn judgment, heads to Appeal Court

Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has rejected a ₦1 billion damages award against her in a defamation suit filed by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, citing her right to defend herself against terrorism allegations.

Read Also: N1bn: Yahaya Bello wins defamation suit against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Kogi State High Court in Lokoja ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s comments on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on November 4, 2022, were defamatory, awarding ₦1 billion in damages to Bello.

The judgment, delivered by Justice A. S. Ibrahim in suit number HCL/16/2023, arose from comments made by the senator during a live appearance on The Morning Show on Arise Television on November 4, 2022.

During the broadcast, Akpoti-Uduaghan made allegations against Bello which the court subsequently ruled to be defamatory.

In his decision, Justice Ibrahim held that the statements made by the defendant were injurious to the claimant’s character and reputation and were not justified by the evidence presented before the court. He noted that the issues formulated for determination in the suit were resolved in favour of the claimant.

“The interview granted by the defendant on 4/11/2022 on Arise TV programme ‘The Morning Show’ is defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation,” the judge ruled. “The said interview… in which the defendant described the claimant as a murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State was without justification.”

The court equally granted a perpetual injunction restraining the senator, her agents, privies, and associates from making further defamatory statements against Bello across television, radio, and other media platforms. Additionally, the court awarded ₦1,000,000,000 as general damages in favour of the former governor.

While reacting to the judgement, in a statement by her Media Office, in Abuja, on Saturday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “I reject this judgment in its entirety. We presented substantial and credible evidence before the court, which, in our view, clearly justified our position. Unfortunately, these were not given due consideration.”

She also explained that her comments on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” were a response to Bello’s accusations, adding “If there is anybody to be accused of terrorism, it should be Yahaya Bello and not me.

“My comments were rooted in the experiences of our people and the need to speak truth to power.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that the court failed to properly evaluate her evidence, saying her statements were made in the public interest and not out of malice. “We presented substantial and credible evidence… which were not given due consideration.”

She further stated that, “My statements were based on information available at the time and were made in good faith, in the interest of accountability to the people of Kogi State,” she stated.

“I firmly believe that the truth was not adequately reflected in the court’s findings. We are heading to the Court of Appeal. This is not the end of the matter. We will pursue all lawful avenues to ensure that justice is served,” she added.