Why Otti’s re-election bid may be difficult to stop

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State

By Steve Oko

Despite the building opposition to Gov. Alex Otti’s second term bid by a coalition of former governors and their loyalists, political observers believe the task may prove difficult if not impossible considering the Governor’s record of performance in less than three years.



While no administration is without shortcomings, Otti’s achievements are tangible, measurable and visible across Abia State. They cannot be easily dismissed by propaganda or political scheming.



Before his emergence in 2023, Abia was trapped in years of decay, stagnation and maladministration. But today, the narrative has changed. The Otti administration has restored hope, rebuilt confidence and redefined governance across critical sectors of the state’s economy.



From infrastructure renewal to payment of salary and pension arrears; economic revival to reforms in transportation, health and education, Otti has demonstrated preparedness, discipline and commitment to good governance.

Key milestones strengthening Otti’s 2nd term prospects

Port Harcourt Road, Aba



Once a symbol of abandonment, the 6.5km Port Harcourt Road linking Aba’s industrial hub to the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, has been fully rehabilitated with street lights installed. Handled by Julius Berger, this historic project marked the company’s first major engagement in Abia. Business owners who have rebounced as a result of this, plus millions of other road users will naturally reward Otti at the polls.

Ossah Road Expansion, Umuahia



What many dismissed as political rhetoric became reality within months. Ossah Road was expanded into a six-lane highway, with full compensation paid to affected property owners even before construction began, an unprecedented move in Abia’s history. Umuahia today has a befitting entry point, all the way down to Onuimo bridge, a border town with Imo State.

Omenuko Bridge, Abam



The colonial-era bridge at Nmuri River, long a death trap, has been replaced with a modern structure that now doubles as a tourist attraction, ending decades of tragedy and neglect.

Abam–Arochukwu Road



By rehabilitating the 30km Abam–Ndi Okereke Road, Otti has broken decades-old jinx that left Arochukwu accessible mainly through Akwa Ibom. Today, Arochukwu is less than an hour’s drive from Umuahia. The saying that “no road to Aro is short”, has been rendered incorrect.

Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Abiriba–Ohafia Road



This 60km arterial road connecting Abia North to the state capital has been fully reconstructed and illuminated, restoring mobility and economic activity across the senatorial zone.



Umuahia Central Motor Park & Transport Reform



The nearly completed Central Bus Terminal is set to decongest the city centre, while the introduction of electric buses for urban transport has earned public commendation.

Health, Education and Urban Renewal



Otti’s health sector reforms include the revival of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba; massive upgrades at Abia Specialist Hospital Umuahia; expansion of Amachara General Hospital; and the retrofitting of over 200 primary healthcare centres statewide.



Tertiary institutions including Abia State University, Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic and Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, are witnessing unprecedented infrastructural upgrades. Public primary and secondary schools are also benefiting, alongside free education up to JSS3 and the employment of 5,000 teachers, with 4,000 more underway.



Umuahia’s transformation into a modern capital with streetlights, traffic systems and expanded roads, is evident. For the first time, befitting structures are emerging at Government House, including a new Governor’s Lodge and office complex under construction.

Workers, environment and public trust



Regular payment of salaries and pensions on or before the 28th of every month, has earned Otti the loyalty of workers and pensioners long traumatized by past administrations.



Environmental sanitation has also improved remarkably. Abia, once ranked among the dirtiest states, now stands out as one of the cleanest within just two years.



With these visible achievements, many supporters and neutral observers believe Governor Otti’s re-election bid enjoys a strong advantage. Reasons adduced by the forces ganging up against him do not seem to resonate with the vast majority of residents, However, Nigerian politics remains unpredictable. Vigilance is essential, for as the saying goes: it is not over until it is over.