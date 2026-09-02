$14.86m Fraud: EFCC summons wanted ex-gov, Sylva for questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, to appear before the agency for questioning over an alleged $14.86 million fraud case.

The commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this on Monday in response to allegations by Sylva that the EFCC had allowed itself to be used as a political tool by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He has been declared wanted; he should make himself available to the commission,” Oyewale said.

The development followed Sylva’s resignation from the APC, which he announced on Monday after what he described as consultations with family members, associates and political allies.

In his resignation letter, dated August 31, 2026, Sylva accused the party’s leadership of abandoning the principles that informed its formation and criticised the performance of the APC-led Federal Government.

“As a founding member of the APC, and one who joined other well-meaning Nigerians in building the Party with sweat and money, it is deeply saddening to witness how the ideals we espoused have been so thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted,” he said.

The former governor said he could not remain in a party whose leaders, according to him, had adopted the view that “all is fair in politics”.

He further claimed that the government had failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

“The present Government, formed under the banner of the APC we once loved, has disappointed the vast majority of Nigerians. And I can see neither a credible attempt nor any possibility of a revamp,” Sylva wrote.

He also specifically referenced the EFCC in the letter, alleging that the commission had become increasingly politicised.

“I am deliberately putting the EFCC in copy of this letter because, of late, it has conducted itself more as an organ of the APC than as an institution of State,” he alleged.

Sylva said he was conscious that his resignation could lead to additional pressure from the anti-graft agency but maintained that he was prepared to face the consequences.

“I am fully aware that this action of mine may invite a redoubled witch-hunt against me and my associates, but that is a risk I am willing to take,” he stated.

The EFCC had declared Sylva wanted in November 2025 in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion involving $14,859,257.

The former governor is also facing a separate 13-count charge linked to an alleged plot against the Tinubu administration. The charges include alleged treason, terrorism-related offences, conspiracy and money laundering.

Sylva has denied involvement in the alleged plot. The case remains before the court, and he has not been convicted of the allegations against him.

Oyewale’s latest statement indicates that the EFCC expects Sylva, who remains wanted by the commission, to present himself for questioning.