FCT polls: Voting ongoing at PU 10 in Dutse, Bwari as turnout improves

By Favour Ulebor

Residents of Dutse in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory turned out in noticeable numbers on Saturday as voting continued at Polling Unit 010.

As of the time of filing this report, the exercise was still ongoing, with many voters already accredited and casting their ballots peacefully.

The polling centre, located within a primary school in Dutse, houses over eight polling units, drawing a significant number of voters to the premises.

At Polling Unit 010, where Vanguard monitored the exercise, voting proceeded in an orderly manner with steady turnout.

Some voters who spoke to Vanguard expressed satisfaction with the process, noting that officials arrived early and voting commenced without major delays.

Security personnel were also observed at the polling unit to maintain order, while electoral officials guided voters through the process.

Although there were brief queues at intervals, the process remained orderly, with elderly voters given priority.

The atmosphere around the polling unit was calm, as residents waited patiently for their turn.