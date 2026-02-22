Video: Peller, Carter Efe face backlash after destroying each other’s cars

Popular social media personality Peller and skit maker-turned-streamer Carter Efe have come under fire after damaging each other’s cars during a heated altercation that was broadcast live.

In a viral video circulating online, the two were seen standing on the roofs of the vehicles and smashing the front and rear windscreens with stones while streaming the incident in real time.

Moment Peller and Carter Efe destroyed each other cars 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r7rKamk6HS — AYANFE (@CHULLY1010) February 21, 2026

The reason for the clash remains unclear, but Peller later addressed the incident during another live broadcast, saying he was pleased about damaging Carter’s car, which he described as retaliation for the alleged destruction of his own property.

“The way I damaged the car, I was very happy. He kept his own GLE and kept destroying my things, and I wasn’t able to retaliate,” he said.

“I would go into his studio and there would be nothing to break. So now that he has a new car, that’s when I can retaliate. He is Satan. My car is gone.”

Peller also claimed he initiated the incident by climbing onto Carter’s car, insisting his actions were justified by Carter’s previous conduct.

“I climbed on his car first, I won’t lie, because he had already broken a lot of things in my place,” he added.

Carter, however, dismissed Peller’s claims, responding simply: “I hate you, you are too rough.”

The dispute occurred just days after businessman E-Money reportedly gifted the car to Carter, further fuelling public criticism of the pair over the destruction of expensive property during the live-streamed clash.

Vanguard News