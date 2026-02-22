The gospel by Chief Kessington Adebutu, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

“The one who serves others never eats alone” – Late Alhaja Seliat Olasimbo Adebutu (Mother of Chief Adebutu) (P22)

Young Kessington once asked his mother why one man in their village always had visitors while another had none. That was the answer given by a mother which had launched the son into a lifetime of endless giving. Fortunately, it is not only money and food that Chief Adebutu donates more generously and quietly than other wealthy people. He had done something extremely rare among rich people in Nigeria.

He wrote a book packed full of wisdom, QUOTABLE QUOTES, as Professor Oladunjoye titled it. Knowing that most Nigerians have lost the habit of reading books, I have undertaken to produce a digest of the lessons Pa Adebutu has passed on to the next generation of Nigerians. It is not be possible to reproduce all the selected quotes today; but, rest assured all will be presented sooner rather than later. Because Chief Adebutu remains a big dreamer, even at 90, perhaps the best place to start this second part is what follows:

“My Counsel To The Young Dreamer”:

To every aspiring entrepreneur, I offer these words. Begin with diligence. Rise early. Work hard. Honour the small tasks as they are the foundation of the great ones. Guard your integrity like a treasure chest. Let your word mean more than a signed contract. Never stop learning. Read; ask questions, observe. Grow your mind and your heart equally. And, above all, be a giver. Share what you earn. Bless others. Invest in lives. Build bridges. Let your success be a ladder for others to climb, not a wall to keep them out” (P79).

That is only the appetizer to this buffet rich in advice for millions of us younger people. At 81, I have re-adjusted my conduct after reading the book. I honestly wish it was available 40 years ago. My life would have been different. This is a wonderful opportunity to read and learn from one of the wisest men of our period.

SELECTED QUOTATIONS:

BENEFIT

“If it only benefits me, then, it is not a blessing. It’s a burden” (P73)

CHARITY

“Social media now overflows with images of public charity, where the line between sincerity and self-promotion has become blurred” (P84)

COMPASSION

“My goal was not charity for applause, but, compassion for legacy” (P71)

“I do not believe everyone must drive a luxury car or fly in private jets, but I do believe everyone should have access to shelter, clothing, three meals a day, and quality education. That is why, wherever I go, I find joy in leaving people better than I met them” (P84)

CUSTOMERS

“One chapter in the book [How to Be Your Own Boss]…focused on mastering the psychology of customers. It argued that every successful enterprise must solve not only economic needs, but, emotional ones. That struck me deeply. I realized then that lottery was not merely about money: it was about hope, about giving the man or woman something to look forward to, something that says, “may be, tomorrow will be better” (P44)

EDUCATION

“Education gave me the courage to take risks, resilience to rise from setbacks, and foresight to see possibilities before they become popular (P76)

ETHICS

“Ethics is not just about rules; it is about respect” (P69)

FAMILY

A Family Man Before a Businessman

I often say: charity begins at home. My family is my first legacy. My wife, Chief Mrs Kofoworola Adebutu, once told a friend, “He runs the home the way he runs his business: firmly, faithfully and with deep love” (P70)

“Over the years, my definition of family has grown far beyond bloodlines. Many of my staff and team members have become as dear to me as my children. Their welfare has always been my concern” (P87)

FUNDRAISER

“To me, fundraising is not an obligation, it is a calling. It is the bridge between people’s resources and society’s needs; between goodwill and tangible impact” (P85)

“Fundraising, for me, is not about money. It is about meaning. It is not about wealth. It is about worth. It is not about self. It is about service” (P86)

GENIUS

“A true genius is someone who falls, but quickly rises again, learns from mistakes, and keeps moving forward with resilience” (P62)

GREATNESS

“……greatness is not in what we accumulate, but in what we extend” (P ix)

INFORMATION

“…….in business, information is not just power; it is protection” (P62)

INTEGRITY

“But, along those roads, I learnt that true wealth is not stored in vaults, but in values, integrity, humility, service and faith” (P ix)

KNOWLEDGE

“My rise to wealth was no accident. It was the outcome of a disciplined mind and a heart eager to learn. From a very early age, I understood that knowledge (more than inheritance) was the tool that could transform destinies” (P76)

“I pursued learning relentlessly. Not just academic certificates, but wisdom. I read. I listened. I watched. I surrounded myself with thinkers and mentors. That pursuit refined not only my intellect but also my character” (P76)

LEADERSHIP

“Leadership, for me, has never been about being the loudest voice in the room. It is about being the most reliable hand in a storm” (P69)

LEGACY

“The true legacy of a businessman is not in how many zeros follow his networth, but how many people can still say his name with pride after he is gone” (P 67)

LIFE

“So, I gave consistently. Whether it was settling hospital bills, supporting clinics…I never hesitated. When someone said, “This will cost a lot, “I responded, “A life saved is priceless” (P73)

NAME

“The peace that comes from a clean name is wealth no bank can store” (P66)

OWNERSHIP

“…ownership [of one’s business] began not with capital, but, with courage” (P38)

POSSIBILITIES

“I believe God blessed me with a fertile mind and the ability to see possibilities where others see problems” (P61)

PROBLEMS

“…my mother’s words always returns to me: It is better for society to trouble you with its problems than to consider you irrelevant to its solutions” (P86)

“I would rather be called upon again and again than be forgotten. I would rather prefer society to place its burdens at my feet than consign me to irrelevance” (P86)

PROMISES

“While others shouted and made promises they could not keep, I delivered quietly” (P69)

PURPOSE

“I often told my team, “We must not only return profits; we must return purpose” (P76)

RELATIONSHIP

“Ours [Adebutu and late Chief Ayoku] was not a relationship formed by chance; it was nurtured over decades, shaped by mutual trust and sustained by patience. One thing that kept our friendship warm and solid was the way we managed our temperaments” (P62)

REMEMBERANCE

“What would you like to be remembered for?” My answer was simple. “I want to be remembered for a good name” (P84)

SERVICE

“The one who serves others, never eats alone.” (Chief’s Mother, Late Alhaja Seliat Olasimbo Adebutu) (P4, 22)

SUCCESS

“What is your definition of success?”, a journalist once asked.

I replied without hesitation, “It is seeing others smile because you lived” (P71)

TRANSPERENCY

“When others padded contracts, I streamlined mine. When people inflated invoices; I asked for transparent quotations” (P68)

TREE

“A man does not plant a tree for himself. He plants it for generations unborn” (P x)

VALUE

“The book [How to Be Your Own Boss],….”taught the value of vision over velocity; of building something sustainable rather than chasing overnight success” (P44)

VISION

“If you dare to dream, and you work for it, your vision can stand as solid as this house [Chief’s Marble House] (P22)

WEALTH

“But, along those roads, I learnt that true wealth is not stored in vaults, but in values, integrity, humility, service and faith” (P ix)

“Wealth and wisdom: twin pillars for enduring prosperity” (P64)

“From experience, I would start from the onset that the accumulation of wealth for its own sake is no success in the true sense of the word; unless such wealth is used to improve society, wipe out sorrow, change the map of human society in a new direction that brings hope to many people” (P64)

“Wealth without such wisdom, becomes a weapon for retrogression. But, guided by it, wealth transforms into a tool for blessing, healing and nation-building” (P64)

“At 90, I can say with all sincerity that the greatest joy wealth has given me is the opportunity to give it away in funding schools, to care for the sick, uniting families, to carry burdens” ( 65-66)

“Never build wealth that your conscience cannot accommodate. Let your name be cleaner than your balance sheet” (P66)

WISDOM

“Wisdom, in my understanding, is not just about intellect; it is about discernment, timing, humility, and service” (P64)

LAST WORDS

There is more where those came from. If you want more, ask and you will receive.