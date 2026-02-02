Onitsha Main Market reopens after Soludo’s one-week shutdown

Onitsha Main Market, the largest commercial hub in Anambra State, reopened on Monday after a one-week shutdown following a directive from Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The closure had been ordered following traders’ compliance with the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) Monday sit-at-home order, despite repeated government warnings against observing directives from non-state actors.

Governor Soludo, determined to restore normalcy and economic activity, had warned that continued closure could lead to further sanctions.

Responding to his directive, traders began returning to the market as early as 8:45 a.m., with shops reopening along major corridors such as Egerton, Ose Foodstuff Market, The Young Park, Emeka Offor Plaza, Sokoto Road, Lagos Line, and Marine. Customers were also seen patronizing various stalls, signaling a return to business as usual.

The state government’s stance was reinforced by heightened security measures across the market and surrounding areas.

The Anambra State Police Command issued a strong warning to residents and business owners, urging them to disregard threats and misinformation spread by non-state actors, particularly via social media.

“The Police Command has identified a deliberate pattern of coordinated social media posts by some non-state actors aimed at spreading fear, misinformation, and bigotry,” a statement from the police read.

IPOB had reportedly called for a lockdown across the South-East in solidarity with the traders. However, the group’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, dismissed the directive as fake, reiterating that IPOB had long renounced sit-at-home orders.

He called on members of the public to ignore such calls and resume normal activities.

The police further assured residents of intensified patrols, intelligence-led surveillance, and robust security operations to prevent any threats to lives and property. The government also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of traders and the general public as commercial activities resumed.

Vanguard News