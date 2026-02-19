Nigeria’s sports sector hits 1.2% GDP contribution, creates 140,000 Jobs – Dikko

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Nigeria’s sports sector contributed 1.2 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q3 2025 and generated about 140,000 jobs across its value chain, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko has revealed.

Dikko briefed President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on the Commission’s 2025 achievements, presidential approvals, and 2026 projections during a routine engagement.

“It was a normal visit to brief Mr. President on what we achieved last year, the approvals he graciously granted, the stage of execution, and our plans for 2026. So far, so good. The President is very happy and excited about the progress,” Dikko said.

He highlighted 2025 milestones, including nearly 375 medals in international competitions and N50 billion in private sector investment, crediting the “Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy.”

“We are no longer measuring sports by medals alone. We are measuring it by contribution to GDP and job creation. Last year, we induced almost 140,000 jobs, direct, indirect and induced, across the sporting ecosystem,” Dikko stated.

The NSC chief confirmed President Tinubu’s approval of the Nigeria Anti-Doping Agency board, restoring compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after the anti-doping bill’s signing.

“After almost 20 years, the anti-doping bill was signed last year. Now the board has been approved for constitution. Nigeria has been cleared and recognised as a clean country in sports,” he added.

On Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes, Dikko said the fate of the Super Eagles rests with FIFA amid an NFF protest over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players in the African play-off final.

“World Cup is a closed chapter for us competitively, but the legal matter is pending. The relevant independent bodies within FIFA will decide,” he noted, expressing optimism for reinstatement to March’s intercontinental play-offs.

Dikko emphasized grassroots focus, including junior athletes as a “38th state” at the National Sports Festival, intermediate games for Under-18s and Under-20s, and a partnership with the Ministry of Education to revive school sports.

“We have directed all sporting federations that if they are not developing grassroots and domestic competitions, we will not support them for international outings,” he declared.

He said that President Tinubu has approved fast-tracked 2026 budget releases for sports.

According to him: “What the President has done for sports has never been like this before. His decisive approvals and directive that budgeted funds for sports be released promptly will help us plan better and deliver results,” Dikko said.