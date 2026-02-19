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February 19, 2026

Lagos lawmaker lauds Tinubu over assent to Electoral Act amendment

Nigeria Airways pensioners beg Tinubu for N36bn lifeline •Foreign staff paid, Nigerians abandoned Stories by Victor Ahiuma-Young Retirees of the defunct Nigeria Airways have pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the release of their outstanding N36 billion pension and severance arrears, lamenting that many former workers are dying in hardship while awaiting payment. The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, made the appeal during a peaceful protest in Lagos, where they accused the Ministry of Finance of delaying the release of the approved funds. Speaking on behalf of the group, Olufemi Ashogbon said the former employees had remained in despair since the liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2004, which left over 6,000 workers disengaged without complete severance benefits. According to him, President Tinubu had approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion in June 2025 to bring the long-standing matter to a close, but the money had yet to be released. “In June 2025, President Tinubu approved the balance of N36 billion to finally resolve this issue. However, despite several protests and appeals, the Ministry of Finance has yet to authorise the payment,” Ashogbon said. “We have written several letters to the Ministry of Finance concerning the release of the outstanding severance and pension benefits, but there has been no concrete response from the government. “Our members are dying in droves. Many are bedridden and helplessly waiting for their last breath. We appreciate the President for approving the payment and we passionately appeal to him to ensure the funds are released without further delay,” he added. In a communiqué jointly signed by former President of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Engr. Kyari Ayuba, and former Director of Finance, Mrs. Bose Oluwo, they recalled that the liquidation of Nigeria Airways marked the beginning of prolonged suffering for thousands of former employees. According to them, while Nigerian workers were denied their entitlements, foreign nationals employed by the airline were fully paid in line with international labour standards. “For many employees, the liquidation marked the beginning of years of hardship and uncertainty. While Nigerian employees were denied their benefits, foreign nationals who worked for the airline were fully paid their severance entitlements in accordance with labour laws and international regulations, the communiqué stated. They explained that the total agreed settlement for the former workers stood at N78 billion, part of which had been paid by successive administrations, leaving an outstanding balance of approximately N36 billion. The pensioners further disclosed that many of the affected workers are now elderly citizens aged between 65 and 101 years, including former pilots, engineers, cabin crew, technicians, accountants, administrators and other aviation professionals who once contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry. “Last year, hope was rekindled when President Tinubu graciously approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion owed to ex-staff and pensioners of Nigeria Airways. Sadly, the funds have still not been released by the Ministry of Finance,” they lamented. The retirees appealed to the Federal Government and the Minister of Finance to urgently resolve the issue and release the approved funds, stressing that the former employees had waited 22 years for justice. “For 22 long years, the former employees of Nigeria Airways have endured hardship while waiting for justice,” they added.

Mr Setonji David,  Deputy Chief Whip,  Lagos State House of Assembly, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law.

David, representing Badagry Constituency II, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN recalls that President Tinubu signed amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act into law on Wednesday, saying he had closely followed debates on the document at the National Assembly.

Tinubu commended the national assembly leadership for managing the process very well, “to the extent there has been no confusion, no disenfranchisement of Nigerians, and that we are all going to see democracy flourish.”

According to the President, the essence of democracy is to have robust brainstorming discussions committed to national development, nation-building, and the stability of the nation.

Reacting to the signing, David said that President Tinubu “acted as a patriotic national leader by signing the bill.”

He also congratulated the 10th National Assembly on the innovative provisions in the Electoral Act that addressed obvious lapses that had inhibited credible elections in the country.

The lawmaker said the Act is now the country’s new legislative framework for the conduct of elections.

“It takes a man who is committed to the good of Nigeria to sign the bill in spite of his objection to some of its provisions.

“Without the Electoral Act in place, the conduct of the 2027 General Elections and other off-cycle elections would be in jeopardy.

“Already, the country and the Independent National Electoral Commission were on edge over delays relating to the bill.

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“With the Electoral Act in place, a significant step toward the conduct of credible elections in 2027 has been taken,” he said.

David noted that INEC, the political parties, aspirants, and other critical stakeholders had a legal document to work with to ensure the best outcomes in elections.

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