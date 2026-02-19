Lagos lawmaker lauds Tinubu over assent to Electoral Act amendment

Mr Setonji David, Deputy Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law.

David, representing Badagry Constituency II, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN recalls that President Tinubu signed amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act into law on Wednesday, saying he had closely followed debates on the document at the National Assembly.

Tinubu commended the national assembly leadership for managing the process very well, “to the extent there has been no confusion, no disenfranchisement of Nigerians, and that we are all going to see democracy flourish.”

According to the President, the essence of democracy is to have robust brainstorming discussions committed to national development, nation-building, and the stability of the nation.

Reacting to the signing, David said that President Tinubu “acted as a patriotic national leader by signing the bill.”

He also congratulated the 10th National Assembly on the innovative provisions in the Electoral Act that addressed obvious lapses that had inhibited credible elections in the country.

The lawmaker said the Act is now the country’s new legislative framework for the conduct of elections.

“It takes a man who is committed to the good of Nigeria to sign the bill in spite of his objection to some of its provisions.

“Without the Electoral Act in place, the conduct of the 2027 General Elections and other off-cycle elections would be in jeopardy.

“Already, the country and the Independent National Electoral Commission were on edge over delays relating to the bill.

“With the Electoral Act in place, a significant step toward the conduct of credible elections in 2027 has been taken,” he said.

David noted that INEC, the political parties, aspirants, and other critical stakeholders had a legal document to work with to ensure the best outcomes in elections.

Vanguard News