C’River closes 13 illegal schools, intensifies statewide crackdown

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By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has shut down 13 unapproved schools as part of an ongoing enforcement drive to sanitize the education sector.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, said the closure of illegal schools will continue across all parts of the state, warning that any institution operating without an Authority to Operate or lacking a safe and conducive learning environment will face immediate shutdown.

Odey disclosed that several of the affected schools were functioning in environments considered unsuitable for children, with inadequate facilities and poor infrastructure.

He cautioned that any school found reopening after being officially sealed would be penalized in line with existing state regulations.

The commissioner stressed that the exercise is not intended to punish genuine investors in education but to safeguard pupils and uphold minimum operational standards.

School proprietors were advised to regularize their status and obtain the necessary approvals to avoid sanctions.

The Ministry of Education assured residents that the enforcement exercise would continue until all schools in the state comply with stipulated standards.

Odey reaffirmed that the administration of Governor Bassey Edet Otu remains committed to delivering quality education to every child in Cross River State through strict adherence to established guidelines and the elimination of illegal operators.