Rivers assembly halts impeachment proceedings against Fubara, deputy

River State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu. PHOTO: https://theverdict.ng/

The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

The resolution to halt the process was adopted on Thursday during the Assembly’s resumed plenary in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The House had, at its first sitting of 2026, begun impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct, including the demolition of the State Assembly complex and alleged spending without legislative approval, among other claims.

Details later.