Zamfara entrepreneurs get N263 million gov’t grants — ZACCIMA

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal has disbursed N263 million to entrepreneurs and members of the Zamfara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ZACCIMA).

This was revealed by the President of ZACCIMA, Dr. Hassan Buhari at the weekend during the General Annual Meeting of the chamber held at Gusau Guest House.

He said, “Through the strong support and political will of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, grants totaling N263,000,000 was disbursed to ZACCIMA members: 1,000 beneficiaries received N150,000 each; 60 strategic entrepreneurs received N1,000,000 each.”

This intervention, he said, was a clear demonstration of government’s confidence in ZACCIMA as a credible channel for economic empowerment.

“I sincerely appreciate: His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, for his unwavering support Members of the Executive Council for their loyalty and cooperation Government agencies and development partners All members of ZACCIMA for their trust and resilience. Dr. Buhari said.

The president said the chamber was institutionally weak, financially constrained, and largely disconnected from policy and governance processes prior to the interventions of Governor Lawal to provide grants to it members.

Dr. Buhari said ZACCIMA has strengthened structured engagement with the Zamfara Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA), Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

He said through these engagements, ZACCIMA has became a recognized consultative partner in economic planning, investment promotion, and private-sector advocacy.

In his remarks, Zamfara state Commissioner For Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Abdulrahaman Tumbido, said Governor Lawal’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to moving the economy beyond primary resource extraction to value addition, manufacturing, and sustainable agribusiness.

Represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Abdulrahman Guraguri Shinkafi, the commissioner assured the state government support for ZACCIMA.

“Let me, first, on behalf of the Ministry and the Government of Zamfara State, congratulate the leadership and entire membership of ZACCIMA on the successful hosting of your 2025 AGM. Your mission on Sustainable Economic Diversification through Harnessing Local Resources for Industrial Growth and Job Creation, is not only timely but is in perfect symphony with the core objectives of His Excellency, the Executive Governor Dauda Lawal,” he said.

Tumbido said Governor Lawal’s administration is on the final touch to complete the construction of Gusau International Airport and the 7-story Hotel will also be completed soon.