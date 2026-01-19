Why Regina Daniels’ friend was arrested – Ned Nwoko’s team

The Communication Team of Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has clarified that Ms Anthonet Izuegbu, also known as ”Ann”, was arrested for criminal defamation against the lawmaker, among others.

The team, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja, on Monday, said it was imperative to set the record straight.

The team said that contrary to the misleading and inflammatory narratives being circulated across social media platforms, Izuegbu was arrested in connection with criminal defamation against the lawmaker.

The team explained that Izuegbu was arrested in connection with criminally defamatory statements she publicly made, alleging that the lawmaker physically assaulted his wife, Mrs Laila Nwoko, which resulted in a miscarriage.

“These claims are entirely false as no such incident occurred, and no miscarriage resulted from any alleged violence.

“The statements were made without evidence and form part of a coordinated attempt to reinforce previously circulated and unsubstantiated domestic violence allegations,” the team said.

The team also said that Izuegbu was implicated in the procurement of an illegal abortion for the estranged wife of the senator, Ms Regina Daniels, during her lawful marriage to the Nwoko.

According to the team, the incident occurred after the marriage, notwithstanding subsequent attempts to reframe the timeline.

“The legality of the act does not change based on narrative adjustments. The matter is on record and has previously been publicly referenced by Regina herself,” the statement said.

The team added that a formal witness statement dated Oct. 29, 2025 submitted to the Area Commander, Maitama Police Station, detailed repeated ongoing activities involving Izuegbua and others.

According to the team, the statement noted that Izuegbu allegedly routinely sourced, handled, and administered controlled and illegal substances to Regina and associated individuals.

The team further said that Izuegbu’s arrest was directly preceded by a public social media post in which she allegedly issued threats, made derogatory remarks, and repeated defamatory accusations against Mrs Laila Nwoko and the lawmaker.

“This post constituted provocation, intimidation, and criminal defamation under application law.

“It is important to emphasise that this matter is not a social media dispute but a law-enforcement issue grounded in evidence, witness testimonies, and due process.

“Any attempt to mischaracterize the arrest as suppression or victimisation is false and misleading,’’ the team added. (NAN)