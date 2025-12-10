I have no plans to remarry – Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels says she has no plans to remarry, admitting she feels “traumatised” by the idea of marriage following her ongoing marital crisis with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Regina revealed this following a recently-uploaded video on her Facebook account which she captioned “God is my guyy shaaa, and I’m his special last born”. Her post prompted followers to ask questions about her future.

When one user, Ayariga Prosper, asked if she would consider marrying a another man, Daniels replied without hesitation: “Nopeee! Traumatized with that institution.”

In addition, when Ijeoma Okebaram asked if she misses her children and Nwoko, Daniels said: “I no get strength to add effort pepper person. My waking up every day na tatashe but yes I freakinggggg missssss my kids.”

The couple’s private troubles spilt into the public domain in October when a video surfaced showing Daniels in tears, alleging she was a victim of domestic violence. Nwoko swiftly denied the claims, insisting instead that his wife was battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Daniels later acknowledged her involvement with hard drugs but accused the lawmaker of engineering her dependency as a means of manipulation and control.

The movie star has two male children with Nwoko.